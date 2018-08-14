Lady Gaga Remembers Having Trouble Breaking In Because Of Her Looks 

I can't imagine the microscope celebs are under.

August 14, 2018
Jill Devine
Lady Gaga performs Joanne / Million Reasons during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

In "A Star is Born", Lady Gaga plays an aspiring singer-songwriter who's having a hard time breaking into show business because of her looks.  That's actually not too far from her own experience.

She says, quote, "When I wrote my earliest hits, people were trying to take my songs and give them to other people.  I was, like, clutching to them for dear life, thinking, 'I finally wrote a hit. I can't give it away.'

"I was not the prettiest girl in the room.  I was a little weird, and I liked being weird.  I didn't like to be sexual in a way that other pop stars or pop groups were. 

"I was my own thing.  It's heartbreaking because you feel like, 'Why am I not enough?'"

Jill Devine