Lady Gaga Never Thought She'd ''Make It'' As An Actress

Lady Gaga has opened up about why she never thought she'd achieve her childhood dream of being an actress.

"I couldn't make it as an actress, I was bad at auditioning," she tells E! News. "I never got a job." She goes on to say that her A Star Is Born director and co-star Bradley Cooper helped her reach her goal.

"The most challenging part of this process for me was being as vulnerable as the character needed...but he made me feel so comfortable," she explained. "He challenged me in ways I've never been challenged before and I am so so grateful to him for that."

Meanwhile, Cooper said of Gaga, "It's all instinctual and I knew it when I met her."