Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement To "Fiancé" Christian Carino 

Yesterday, Lady Gaga confirmed longstanding rumors that she and Christian Carino are engaged when she called him her "fiancé" at Elle‘s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration.

"Thank you to all the loved ones in my life," Gaga said during a speech as one of the night's honorees. "My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day."

Us Weekly first reported in November 2017 that the 49-year-old Carino had proposed to the 32-year-old Gaga that summer; though Gaga never confirmed the engagement, she has frequently sported a massive pink diamond ring on her left hand. The couple reportedly started dating in February 2017 after Gaga ended her engagement to longtime love Taylor Kinney in 2016.