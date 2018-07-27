Kristen Stewart Is Doing A "Charlie's Angels" Reboot 

There's been talk of a possible "Charlie's Angels" reboot with Kristen Stewart for a year now and it's finally getting off the ground.

According to the "Hollywood Reporter", Kristen is signed on along with the other two Angels, who aren't household names.

One is Naomi Scott, who's playing Jasmine in Disney's upcoming, live-action "Aladdin" movie. She was also the Pink Ranger in last year's "Power Rangers" movie.

The other is a British actress named Ella Balinska, who you probably haven't seen in anything yet. She's 21, and is basically just starting out.

The movie will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, who's also going to play Bosley. She previously directed "Pitch Perfect 2".

The movie is scheduled to come out in September of NEXT year.

I loved the movies with Drew, Lucy, and Cameron, but I will give this one a shot.