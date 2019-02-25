Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Launch New Baby Product Line
Do you know what we should probably do more of? Parents helping parents, and that's exactly what Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard want to do!
The Hollywood super couple just announced a new baby plant-based product line that will be sold exclusively at Walmart.
The new line is called "Hello Bello" and includes Kristen's favorite, sloth diapers, wipes, shampoo and body wash, bubble bath, baby lotion, diaper rash cream, bug spray and more.
According to People, the price range for most of the products will be anywhere between $1.88 to $23.94.
Papa Dax told People, “We know parenting is hard enough as it is,” adds Shepard. “Parents shouldn’t have to choose between what’s good for their baby and good for their budget.”
A message from MOM&DAD. @kristenanniebell and @daxshepard are here to introduce @hellobello, a line of premium baby products at non-premium prices. -- Diapers, wipes, lotions, bubble bath, and more. Consider this one less decision to make as a parent. We're in this together! --
We love u jordan, and @hellobello is here to help! We use less material in a chlorine free sustainably harvested fluff pulp diaper with less waste since we use less materials! And I think it's the most absorbent on the market so put us to the test! Check out Hellobello.com ---- And thank u to @wearebof bringing to life all the jokes we think are funny about babies!! #itsybitsywalmart