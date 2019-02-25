Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Launch New Baby Product Line

Do you know what we should probably do more of? Parents helping parents, and that's exactly what Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard want to do!

The Hollywood super couple just announced a new baby plant-based product line that will be sold exclusively at Walmart.

The new line is called "Hello Bello" and includes Kristen's favorite, sloth diapers, wipes, shampoo and body wash, bubble bath, baby lotion, diaper rash cream, bug spray and more.

According to People, the price range for most of the products will be anywhere between $1.88 to $23.94.

Papa Dax told People, “We know parenting is hard enough as it is,” adds Shepard. “Parents shouldn’t have to choose between what’s good for their baby and good for their budget.”

