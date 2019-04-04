Kindness Counts: Earth Day Recycling Extravaganza

One of the greatest charges we have is to help our neighbors. As a part of American Eagle Credit Union's 80th Anniversary Campaign, Y98 will be heading out into the communities to support AECU's Kindness Counts initiative. To help celebrate American Eagle Credit Union's 80th Anniversary, Y98 will be featuring organization and opportunities that you can get involved with around the St. Louis community and promote #KindnessCounts.

April is Earth Month and there's a ton of stuff going on to promote Earth Month. Up first, the Earth Day Recycling Extravaganza! It's taking place this Sunday, April 7th at 10:00am at Forest Park Community College, 5600 Oakland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110.

Event Description:

The Recycling Extravaganza is the preeminent recycling collection event in the St. Louis region bringing nearly 20 different collectors of hard-to-recycle materials to one site for public convenience and appropriate disposal. Here is your one-stop shop to responsibly recycle electronics, carpeting, medications, mardi gras beads, clothing and much more.

For more information on how you can participate this month for Earth Month, check out this interview I conducted with Jen Myerscough at Earthday-365:

American Eagle Credit Union is proud to support initiatives like this throughout the metro area as they celebrate 80 years of empowering their members. American Eagle Credit Union strives to become their members' trusted financial partner, providing experiences that empower them to achieve their goals.

We at Y98 are helping them celebrate this milestone over the next few months by promoting their #KindnessCounts campaign throughout the community. Stay tuned for more exciting events and activities with American Eagle Credit Union and Y98!