Kindness Counts: Donate Your Dresses To The Fairy Glam Project

One of the greatest charges we have is to help our neighbors. As a part of American Eagle Credit Union's 80th Anniversary Campaign, Y98 will be heading out into the communities to support AECU's Kindness Counts initiative. To help celebrate American Eagle Credit Union's 80th Anniversary, Y98 will be featuring organization and opportunities that you can get involved with around the St. Louis community and promote #KindnessCounts. One of the amazing organizations we want to recognize is The Fairy Glam Project!

It's Prom season and there are a lot of teens out there looking for the perfect dress. I remember trying to find the perfect dress for my Senior Prom. I wanted something unique and something different from anyone else. I did find one that I fell in love with, but it wasn't cheap and I had to pay for it. I had to pick up extra hours at the job I was working just to pay for that dress AND it was a dress I wore one time! I wish I would have kept it because I would have been able to help out The Fairy Glam Project.

The Fairy Glam Project's mission is to "Grant Prom Wishes, One Dress at a Time" with the help of generous donors for the St. Louis, MO community.

Unlike me, if you kept your Prom dress, or know someone who has, and you don't have the need for it anymore, please consider donating it to The Fairy Glam Project!