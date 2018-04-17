Kiener Kids Brings Fun For The Whole Family to Kiener Plaza

If you're looking for something fun for the whole family, check out this event:

Bring the whole family along for a morning of fun and games in Kiener Plaza. Kiener Kids, presented by Centene Charitable Foundation, takes place on Saturday, April 28 and Saturday, May 19 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Yoga Buzz leads a yoga session for all ages at 9:30 a.m., then live storytellers take the stage for an interactive story narration. Attendees can also build a 7-foot Arch with padded blocks and play oversized lawn games, including Jenga, Yahtzee and Bananagrams.

Kiener Plaza was renovated as part of the $380-million CityArchRiver project. Improvements included more open space, as well as the addition of a large playground, splash pad, concert area and more than 100 new trees. “Kiener Plaza is a great place for families to spend time together, whether they’re attending one of our special events or just hanging out and enjoying downtown St. Louis,” said Sarah Melinger, director of development at Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

Parking downtown is plentiful, but the nearest parking for Kiener Kids can be found at the Kiener East and West Self Park garages off Pine Street. Gateway Arch Park Friends can use free parking vouchers from their membership welcome packet at the Kiener West garage. Memberships to the Gateway Arch Park Friends start at $50; in addition to parking vouchers, members receive special perks such as free “Journey to the Top” tram rides, discounts on the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch cruises, invitations to exclusive events and much more.

Kiener Kids is free but pre-registration is required to receive a free Kiener Kids goodie bag that includes a Gateway Arch Park Foundation coloring book, crayons, snacks and a 2018 event magnet. For more information or to register, visit www.archpark.org/event/kiener-kids. To become a Gateway Arch Park Friend, visit www.archpark.org/support/membership.

About Gateway Arch Park Foundation: The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure that the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public space, and attractions are a vital, active, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit www.ArchPark.org.