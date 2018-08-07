Kelly Clarkson Filming A Pilot For A Syndicated Daytime Talk Show

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Kelly Clarkson is plotting a larger return to TV beyond The Voice.

The Grammy winner is filming a pilot for a syndicated daytime talk show, sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A network is not yet attached, but the project is being eyed for a fall 2019 debut via producers NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

Details about executive producers are being kept under wraps. The series could be sold to TV stations in syndication or air on another platform — or perhaps a combination of both.

The news comes as the syndication market has a few holes in it heading into the fall after NBCUniversal's Harry Connick Jr.-hosted entry Harry will end its run this in September after two seasons.

Clarkson becomes the latest new face to potentially enter the syndication market, joining RuPaul, who is developing a syndicated talk show via Telepictures.

Since winning the first season of American Idol, Clarkson has released eight albums and sold more than 25 million copies worldwide. She most recently hosted the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and appeared on NBC's Red Nose Day special. Clarkson next will return to her chair on The Voice as part of a larger talent deal with NBC.

