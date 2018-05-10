Katy Perry “Wants to Set Good Example”

Sources close to Katy Perry say she made peace with frenemy Taylor Swift this week because she “wants to set a good example for women.”

“Katy planned a very personal, sweet apology and took time to write a kind note in hopes Taylor would see how much she cared about putting this behind them,” the insider tells Entertainment Tonight. “Katy told friends if Taylor didn't accept this apology, she would keep trying because she is done holding on to the past and wants to be part of the change in today's society.”

In a video Swift posted on Tuesday night, she appeared to respond positively to Perry's peace offering--a literal olive branch to celebrate the first day of Swift's Reputation tour. The pair had been feuding since 2014, when Swift revealed that her hit “Bad Blood” was inspired by Perry.

FINALLY! We need more celebs to realize they are considered role models to young men and women.