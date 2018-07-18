Katy Perry Says Public's Reaction to Last Album Sparked Depression

In a new cover story for Vogue Australia, Katy Perry reveals that she suffered from depression after critics and fans reacted negatively to her 2017 album Witness.

"I have had bouts of situational depression and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to," she admits. Katy goes on to say that she attended a week-long "personal growth retreat" at the Hoffman Institute in California to treat her unhappiness.

"I was ready to let go of anything that was holding me back from being my ultimate self," she explains. "Music is my first love and I think it was the universe saying, 'OK, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating 'blankie." Then we'll see how much you do truly love yourself.' That brokenness... gave me a wholeness I never had."