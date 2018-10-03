Kate Middleton Adorably Explains To Girl Why Her Picture Is Being Taken

For her first engagement since returning from maternity leave, Kate Middleton visited students at St. Stephen's School in London on Tuesday.

One of the children, however, was confused as to why photographers were taking so many pictures.

"Why are they picturing you?" she asked Kate in footage obtained by The Royal Family Channel.

Kate was quick to respond. "They’re picturing you cause you’re special!" she says as she grabs the little girl's hand.

