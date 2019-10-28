JWoww's Ex Slammed For Kids' Fake Cigarettes In "Grease"-Inspired Halloween Costumes

From Us Weekly:

Roger Mathews apparently thinks kids and smoking go together like wop-ba-balu-bop-a-wop-bam-boom!

On Saturday, Jenni "JWoww" Farley's ex took to Instagram to reveal he'd dressed their kids up as characters from Grease for Halloween--complete with fake cigarettes in their mouths. "Never was there a better Danny Zuko and Sandra D.," Mathews captioned the snap.

He then egged on haters by adding, "Please comment on the fake cigarettes so I can block you. Please. They nailed the role and if you don’t get it you most certainly would never get us."

Still, Us Weekly notes that few of Mathews' followers feared the block button and quickly slammed him for glamorizing smoking to his 5-year-old daughter Meilani and 3-year-old son Greyson. "Much respect, my friend, but you could have done this without the cigarette, bro. As a smoker, I don’t think it was a good idea," one fan wrote, while another said, "Not liking it. They're too little."