Justin Timberlake Reunites With Selfie Kid

Justin Timberlake made good on his promise to "officially" meet Ryan Mckenna.

Let me jog your memory - Ryan became a viral sensation after the Super Bowl and the selfie he took with Justin Timberlake. Ellen DeGeneres had Ryan on her show to talk about it and then surprised him with a phone call from Justin. Justin invited Ryan and his family to his concert and they reunited in Boston:

I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous.