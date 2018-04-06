© Kirt Dozier-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Timberlake Reunites With Selfie Kid

At least he's a man of his word.

April 6, 2018
Jill Devine
Justin Timberlake made good on his promise to "officially" meet Ryan Mckenna.

Let me jog your memory - Ryan became a viral sensation after the Super Bowl and the selfie he took with Justin Timberlake.  Ellen DeGeneres had Ryan on her show to talk about it and then surprised him with a phone call from Justin.  Justin invited Ryan and his family to his concert and they reunited in Boston:

Great time meeting @justintimberlake #manofthewoodstour !! #selfie --------

A post shared by Ryan Mckenna (@selfiekid) on

I'm not jealous.  I'm not jealous.  I'm not jealous.  I'm not jealous.  

