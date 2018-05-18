Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel "Make Time for Date Night"

Jessica Biel keeps her marriage to Justin Timberlake going strong by following a few simple rules:

"You just have to make time for date night, time for yourself alone and time with your partner," Jessica told E! News. "It has to be fun!"

Justin also has a few tips of his own for a happy marriage. "My husband always says, 'We can't stop dating,'" Jessica adds. "I love that because it's true. You have to continue to make the space for yourself and your partner to just have fun like you did before you had kids. And not talk about them! Keep it fresh, keep it exciting. Spontaneous if at all possible."