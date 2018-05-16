Justin Timberlake Honors 88-Year-Old Fan at Orlando Show

An 88-year-old Justin Timberlake megafan rocked her body on Monday when she attended his Man of the Woods tour in Orlando.

Bette “Nammie” Maloney went viral in March when her granddaughter shared video of her being surprised with tickets to JT's tour.

Not only did "Nammie" get to see him perform, but he made sure to give her a special shoutout.

"Nammie" also met JT backstage before the show.

I might be a little jealous. Just a little!