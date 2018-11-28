Justin Timberlake Has Postponed Three More Shows

As of right now, Justin Timberlake is scheduled to perform at the Enterprise Center on December 13th. That is my last hoorah before baby girl #2 is born and I keep telling the baby, she can't make her appearance until after the JT show.

Well, Justin is battling bruised vocals cords and has had to postpone a few shows. He JUST postponed three more shows on his Man of the Woods Tour. From Billboard:

The singer is now postponing his scheduled Thursday (Nov. 29) concert at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena, as well as a Saturday (Dec. 1) show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and a Monday (Dec. 3) performance at Fresno, Calif.’s Save Mart Center.

All the venues confirmed the news via Twitter on Tuesday and advised fans to “hold onto their tickets pending updated show information,” as they will be honored in the event the shows are rescheduled.

JT's next concert is now scheduled for Dec. 5 at Oakland, Calif.'s Oracle Arena. There's no word yet whether this date will also be postponed.

I hope he doesn't have to cancel his St. Louis date. I know he would reschedule it, but what if he reschedules the date not long after I give birth and I can't go? I mean, it's all about me lol.