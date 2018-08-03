Justin Timberlake Co-Created A Game Show That Could Give Out $20 Million Per Episode  

Fox has a game show in the pipeline called "Spin the Wheel" and Justin Timberlake is one of the co-creators.

The most interesting part is that on each episode, contestants will have the chance to win up to $20 million.

The specifics haven't been announced, but the show involves contestants answering pop culture trivia questions, and spinning a giant, 40-foot wheel.

Unlike "Wheel of Fortune", players can add cash to the wheel's wedges by correctly answering trivia questions, but incorrect responses add wedges that could cause them to LOSE money.

At some point, contestants are able to decide whether to walk away, OR risk it all and spin the wheel one last time, kind of like "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". Dax Shepard is the host and it doesn't sound like Justin will appear on the show, but he is one of the executive producers. A premiere date hasn't been announced.