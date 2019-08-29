Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Took Four-Year-Old Son Silas Golfing In Switzerland Tuesday

Although they are notoriously camera shy when it comes to family, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were spotted on the links with four-year-old son Silas in Switzerland Tuesday, Us Weekly reports.

The celeb couple and youngster were spotted at the Omega European Masters golf course decked out in colorful golf gear.

At one point, Justin gave the little guy a putting lesson, and later the three embraced in a sweet group hug. All in all, the celeb family gave photographers a gallery full of cute pics to enjoy.

