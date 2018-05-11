Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton Teamed Up Again
Chris joined JT in Nashville
May 11, 2018
Chris Stapleton made a surprise appearance at Justin Timberlake's concert in Nashville on Wednesday.
They performed "Say Something", which is up for two CMT Music Awards
AND since everyone will always love their version of "Tennessee Whiskey", they did that too.
Thank you to the one and only @ChrisStapleton for making an appearance last night in Nashville. Always honored to share the stage with you. https://t.co/Wzo85i9raB pic.twitter.com/XWF0TGyPT5— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 11, 2018
I CANNOT wait to see JT when he comes to down on December 13th!!!!!