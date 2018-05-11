Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton Teamed Up Again

Chris Stapleton made a surprise appearance at Justin Timberlake's concert in Nashville on Wednesday. 

They performed "Say Something", which is up for two CMT Music Awards

AND since everyone will always love their version of "Tennessee Whiskey", they did that too.

I CANNOT wait to see JT when he comes to down on December 13th!!!!!

 

