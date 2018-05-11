Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton Teamed Up Again

Chris Stapleton made a surprise appearance at Justin Timberlake's concert in Nashville on Wednesday.

They performed "Say Something", which is up for two CMT Music Awards

Video of JT and Stapleton - say something

AND since everyone will always love their version of "Tennessee Whiskey", they did that too.

Video of Justin Timberlake &amp; Chris Stapleton - Tennessee Whiskey

Thank you to the one and only @ChrisStapleton for making an appearance last night in Nashville. Always honored to share the stage with you. https://t.co/Wzo85i9raB pic.twitter.com/XWF0TGyPT5 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 11, 2018

I CANNOT wait to see JT when he comes to down on December 13th!!!!!