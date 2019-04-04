Justin Bieber Posts A Selfie From Therapy Session

I'm not the biggest fan of Justin Bieber, but I respect and praise the awareness he brings to mental health.

From E! News:

For some time, the singer has been sharing news about his mental health journey and now, he's encouraging others to do the same. On his Instagram Story, the 25-year-old tells his millions of followers, "It's cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions." Justin shares the statement from his "therapy session," which is an ongoing part of his daily routine.

Instagram

A source previously told E! News that the "Baby" singer is "batting depression and he's been having a difficult time."

"He really wants to get better," the insider shared. "He has been seeking all the help he can get." Justin has been relying heavily on his wife, Hailey Bieber, as well as their close family, friends and even his fans.