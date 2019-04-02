Just Looking At A Cup Of Coffee Can Help Wake You Up

If you're trying to cut back on the ungodly amount of coffee you drink, maybe this will help: You don't need to drink it to get the benefits, you just need to see it.

According to a new study out of the University of Toronto, if you just look at a cup of coffee in the morning, it'll help wake you up.

The researchers say it's thanks to the psychological connection we have between drinking coffee and being more alert. Those two things are so tied together in our minds that just seeing coffee makes our brains perk up.