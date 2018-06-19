June 25 Is Take Your Cat To Work Day

Take Your Cat to Work Day is Monday, June 25 and to keep the day from ending in drama like a reality TV show, remember these real tips from the Humane Society of Missouri:

*19 Cats and Counting: The first and most important step to making the day purrfect is to check with your employer and colleagues to make sure cats are welcome. If your workplace is participating, be aware of how many other cats will be on the job! Not all cats get along, so take the proper precautions to avoid any issues.

*Keeping Up with the Kittens: Prepare for a visit from your furry friend by placing all wires, important documents, fragile equipment and other valuables out of their paws’ reach. Cats are curious, so allowing them to explore a designated area without these dangers, and keeping a close eye on them at all times, is the best way to keep them – and your valuables – safe.

*Real Housecats of the Workplace: Whether in a corner office or in a cubicle, cats are still cats and will need the appropriate amenities for a day at work to be a success. Determine where to put a litterbox, bring along food and bowls, and don’t forget toys or scratching posts that will keep them entertained and feeling right at home.

Another idea to consider for cats who are anxious or known to scratch furniture or carpets is the use of pheromones. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America offers several pheromone products to calm “scaredy” cats and encourage scratching on designated posts – rather than the furniture! Find out more at any of the Humane Society of Missouri locations in St. Louis City, Chesterfield Valley or Maryland Heights.

