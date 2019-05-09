WATCH: Jonas Brothers tease upcoming 'Chasing Happiness' documentary

(KYKY) — Amazon Prime Video's forthcoming Jonas Brothers documentary, "Chasing Happiness," has an official release date: June 4.

The group announced the good news in a lighthearted teaser commercial in which each brother attempts to goad an Alexa device into playing personal favorites.

RELATED: Listen to Win Jonas Brothers Tickets!

"Alexa, who is your favorite Jonas Brother?" Nick asked, to which she responded, "I don't have an opinion on that."

Even when Nick then adds that she looks "beautiful," she simply thanks him and then quotes James Blunt's song "You're Beautiful."

"Chasing Happiness" is said to follow the group's early days, ascent to fame, personal lives, and comeback.

WATCH the trailer here:

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.