John Mayer Comes Clean About His Involvement With Women

Here's a pro tip for you if you're ever about to hook up with John Mayer, he will sing his songs to you.

In an interview with Cazzie David on his Instagram Live, John said, quote, "If it's after a show and a girl asks, 'Sing "Your Body is a Wonderland",' do you want to be the kind of guy who goes, 'No?' . . . You want to play along."

John also admitted that his "count" when it comes to the ladies is, quote, "sub-500." But he added that he gets rejected a lot these days, because he has become "P.R. poison." DUH!