John Legend to Voice Google Assistant

Chrissy Teigen is no longer the only one who can have John Legend in their home every day.

Google won the digital assistant game on Tuesday when CEO Sundar Pichai announced John Legend would be one of the new voice choices on Google Assistant.

Mashable reports John's voice won't be fully integrated in the digital assistant, but will be available for a variety of standard queries--such as providing your wakeup message and telling you your appointments for the day. If you like your weather report extra sexy, you're in luck.

Chrissy responded to the announcement on Twitter: