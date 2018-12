John Legend And Chrissy Teigen's Son Prescribed Helmet For "Misshapen Head"

Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen revealed that 6-month-old son Miles, whom she shares with husband John Legend, has been prescribed helmet therapy.

"Baby Miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable, slightly misshapen head," the 33-year-old model mom tweeted. "So if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and, honestly, he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow."

She then followed that up with a pic of Miles' new headgear before joking, "I have been told it’s too late for my head.”