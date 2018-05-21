John Cena & Nikki Bella Seen Together

John Cena was seen in San Diego on Saturday apparently trying to woo back Nikki Bella.

A TMZ photo shows the two going on a coffee run in workout gear four weeks after Nikki called off their engagement. People notes John and Nikki bought a house together in San Diego months before they were scheduled to walk down the aisle on May 5.

Meanwhile, Nikki said on Sunday's episode of her E! reality series Total Bellas that she was willing to compromise on her wedding plans because she doesn't "want [Cena] to regret ever proposing to me."

