John Cena & Nikki Bella Are "Basically Back Together"

That was fast!

A source tells People that John Cena and Nikki Bella have patched things up nearly five weeks after ending their engagement. "They’re basically back together," says a source. "This was never really about ending their relationship. It was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right. It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point. They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realized they could fix what was broken."

The news comes after the two were spotted together this weekend for the first time since their split.