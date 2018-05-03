Joanna Gaines Reveals How She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines has opened up about how she discovered that she and her husband Chip were expecting their fifth child. "I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’" she tells People. "Then all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited."

She goes on to say it was perfect timing, given they had just announced plans to leave their HGTV show to focus on business and family. "When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby #5,’" she explains. "It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did."