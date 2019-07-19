WATCH: Jill learns how to make Nitro Ice Cream from Ices Plain & Fancy

(KYKY) — On a hot July afternoon, there's nothing better than delicious ice cream. I got to satisfy my craving this week when I stopped by the local small business Ices Plain & Fancy and learned about how they make their ice cream from LIQUID NITROGEN!

How cool?! ... LITERALLY!

Darla Crask, owner and operating manager of the shop, explained that liquid nitrogen is -321 degrees and freezes the anything on the spot! I was a little concerned that they don't wear gloves when using the nitrogen, but Darla assured me that it's safer if they don't.

In addition to all the classics, the shop, located in the Shaw Neighborhood, serves up fresh LOCAL fruit flavors that rotate seasonally ... I tried the special Berries & Cream Nitro Ice, which tasted delicious!

They've also got BOOZY ice creams with a cocktail's worth of alcohol in them for the adults ... they sure don't mess around!

Oh, and did I mention the Doggy Ice? YUP — it's for your pup.

Turns out that it was perfect timing to visit the ice cream parlor this week since Sunday is National Ice Cream Day AND Ices Plain & Fancy's 5th birthday! For the grand occasion, they're throwing a block party with their fellow Shaw Neighborhood businesses on Sunday, July 21. There will be live music, games, food, and ICE CREAM. It is free to attend and very kid-friendly.

The event is from 12 p.m. 'til 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at 2256 S. 39th St., St. Louis 63110.

Click here to say you're "Going" on Facebook.

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.