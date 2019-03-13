Jill Devine Has Two Babies and Is BACK!!

I’m back!!!!!!!! It was a bittersweet day returning to work from maternity leave. My first day back to work was also Charli’s first day of school. I handled it much better than I did on Lu’s first day, but there were still some tears. It’s hard leaving your babies, but I know they are at an awesome place learning so much more than I could ever teach them.

It’s great to be back on the air and talking with YOU again! I look forward to sharing mom stories with you, as well as celebrity nonsense and feel-good stories.

Here are a few pics of the girls from Charli’s first day of school: