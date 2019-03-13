Jill Devine Has Two Babies and Is BACK!!

March 13, 2019
Jill Devine
Features
Shows

I’m back!!!!!!!!  It was a bittersweet day returning to work from maternity leave.  My first day back to work was also Charli’s first day of school.  I handled it much better than I did on Lu’s first day, but there were still some tears.  It’s hard leaving your babies, but I know they are at an awesome place learning so much more than I could ever teach them.

It’s great to be back on the air and talking with YOU again!  I look forward to sharing mom stories with you, as well as celebrity nonsense and feel-good stories. 

Here are a few pics of the girls from Charli’s first day of school:

Jill Devine
parenting
Motherhood
two babies
Momma