Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Hang Out With Chip And Joanna Gaines In Texas

April 29, 2019
Jill Devine from Y98
Jill Devine
Hollywood met HGTV this past weekend in Texas when Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez paid a visit to Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. 

“ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas,” the 43-year-old A-Rod captioned and Instagram snap from their Saturday visit. His 49-year-old fiancée J-Lo wrote in a comment, “Best anniversary gift ever!!”

Back in February, J-Lo explained on Ellen that A-Rod surprised her with a FaceTime call with Joanna on their two-year dating anniversary. The following month, Gaines and J-Lo were spotted on the beach in Malibu, where the former is renovating the latter's beachfront property. According to J-Lo's Instagram Story, their weekend visit to Waco also included a stop at the Gaines' Magnolia Market--where Chip declared, "What a time in Waco, Texas!"

Click HERE for pics.

