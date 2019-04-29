Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Hang Out With Chip And Joanna Gaines In Texas

Hollywood met HGTV this past weekend in Texas when Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez paid a visit to Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas,” the 43-year-old A-Rod captioned and Instagram snap from their Saturday visit. His 49-year-old fiancée J-Lo wrote in a comment, “Best anniversary gift ever!!”

Back in February, J-Lo explained on Ellen that A-Rod surprised her with a FaceTime call with Joanna on their two-year dating anniversary. The following month, Gaines and J-Lo were spotted on the beach in Malibu, where the former is renovating the latter's beachfront property. According to J-Lo's Instagram Story, their weekend visit to Waco also included a stop at the Gaines' Magnolia Market--where Chip declared, "What a time in Waco, Texas!"

