Jason Priestley's Daughter Pays Tribute To "90210"

I love this so much!

Jason Priestley’s daughter, Ava, represented her dad’s days on Beverly Hills, 90210 at a school dance:

It’s now come full circle. This is my beautiful daughter @ava.priestley Her father is @jason_priestley from the original 90210 TV -- series in the 90’s. Tonight, at my daughters school, they held a 90’s theme dance for the middle schoolers. Ava just started watching old DVD’s of 90210 and absolutely ❤️ it. She is totally obsessed and wanted to go as Kelly Taylor tonight. I can’t......worlds are colliding. To help get this look -- I used @solalook the Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette -- but you could also use a simple brown and black matte shadow for the eyes --(the palette is so cute thou) I also used @toofaced #9021Ohhh for the lips -- Hello 90’s makeup. A couple of you were asking...the shirt -- is from @forever21 . . . . . #middleschooldance #90theme #beverlyhills90210 #AvaPriestleyAsKellyTaylor #90210 #90sMakeup #fox90210 #foxreboot90210 #schooldance #AvaLoves90210 #90210eyeshadowpalette #toofacedlipstick9021oh #makeupartist #mommyandme #motheranddaughter @jerrodblandino #lovemylittlegirl #solalook #BrandonLovesAvaTheMost #original90210 #kelly90210 @jenniegarth --