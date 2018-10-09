Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, LL Cool J, And Def Leppard Nominated For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, LL Cool J, The Cure, Def Leppard, Devo, and John Prine are among the acts nominated Tuesday for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2019. Radiohead, LL Cool J and Rage are all on the ballot a second consecutive year after they made the 2017 ballot during their first year of eligibility, but then failed to be one of the top five vote-getters to be inducted into last year's class.

Other repeat nominees this year include Jackson, The Cure, MC5, and The Zombies, while Devo, Prine, Def Leppard, and Nicks as a solo artist (she's already been inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac) are among the first-time nominees. Meanwhile, Consequence of Sound reports that "no artists eligible for the first time this year were nominated, which included OutKast, Beck, Jeff Buckley, The Roots, Dave Matthews Band, and Snoop Dogg." (An artist becomes eligible for the Hall once their first recording was released at least 25 years ago.)

Inductees will be announced in December, with the induction ceremony taking place March 29, 2019, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The ceremony will be broadcast by HBO later in the year. The full list of nominees is below: