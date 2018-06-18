James Van Der Beek and Wife Welcome Baby #5

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek is now a proud papa to a party of five.

Over the weekend, James revealed on Instagram that his wife Kimberly had just given birth for the fifth time. "Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay," James wrote alongside a pic of his wife and children huddled around the new baby.

James added, "Oh, and @vanderkimberly--you’re a f**king earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you. And our new baby’s name is Gwendolyn."

Since marrying second wife Kimberly in 2010, James has also become a father to 7-year-old Olivia, 6-year-old Joshua, 4-year-old Annabel Leah, and 2-year-old Emilia.

