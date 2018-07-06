Time to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day

Today is National Fried Chicken Day, but for 6% of Americans, that doesn't matter because EVERY day is Fried Chicken Day.  What the what?!?!?!  How can you eat fried chicken EVERY.SINGLE.DAY?!?!?

A survey asked 1,000 people how often they eat fried chicken. 

30% said once a month or less, 22% said every couple weeks, 21% said about once a week, 22% said multiple times a week and 6% said every day.

So if you add that up, it means 49% of Americans eat fried chicken at least once a week.  

The survey also found the most popular condiments to eat with it are barbecue sauce, hot sauce, ranch dressing, gravy, and honey mustard.

71% of Americans think chicken-and-waffles are a good combo.

Are you going to celebrate today?

