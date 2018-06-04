It's National Cheese Day!

Today is National Cheese Day! It's not like I need a reason to celebrate, but I will!

According to a new survey, 23% of Americans almost always add cheese to their food. 17% also said they'd add cheese to EVERY meal if it wasn't bad for their health.

Our five favorite types of cheese are cheddar with 17% of the vote, mozzarella, 15%, American, 14%, pepper jack, 11%, and provolone, 8%.

Blue Cheese is the cheese we like the least. 25% of people said it's their least favorite, followed by limburger, 17%, goat cheese, 16%, American, 13%, and Swiss, 8%.

Even though I like spicy food, I don't like pepper jack. It's my least favorite cheese.

My favorite cheese - that's tough. It depends on the day:)!