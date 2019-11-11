Instagram To Start Hiding Like Counts In The U.S. This Week

OMG, IG! The CEO of Instagram announced this past Friday that the platform will start hiding U.S. users' like counts starting this week. "We're testing making like counts private," Adam Mosseri said at a Wired event.

"So you'll be able to see how many people liked a given photo of yours or video of yours, but no one else will...We're gonna start testing in the U.S. next week. Not the whole U.S. at once." He added that the move is part of Instagram's quest to become the safest of all social media platforms.

"It's about young people," he explained. "The idea is to try to de-pressurize Instagram, make it less of a competition, give people more space to focus on connecting with people they love, things that inspire them."

Click HERE to learn more.