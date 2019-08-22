A GoFundMe Page Has Been Created For A St. Louis Woman Who Was Shot Yesterday Morning.

Here's the story from Channel 5:

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in her car in south St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police received a call for a shooting in the 3200 block of South Grand. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

The woman told officers she parked her car behind a black sedan in the 3100 block of Arkansas Avenue that morning. Before she got out of her car, two men got out of the sedan and approached her.

One of the men went up to the driver’s side door and pointed at gun at the woman. As she tried to drive away, the man fired shots at her car.

She then drove to a Phillips 66 in the 3200 block of South Grand and called police.

She was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Olivia is the name of the woman who was shot and her boyfriend set up a GoFundMe for her. As described by her boyfriend:

Today around 1:30 in the morning my girlfriend Olivia was shot point blank outside of her home. She had just got done with work and was parking her car when two men approached with bandanas on their faces. As she tried to drive off, one of the men put a gun to the window and fired. The bullet went from her shoulder all the way down to her chest, stopping just four centimeters from her heart. Anyone who knows Olivia will tell you that she is one of the toughest, kindest, and most caring individuals that you will ever meet. What happened to her is beyond wrong. It is monstrous. I am sick to my stomach as I watch one of the people I love most lie in pain knowing that after all is said and done she will be left with possibly a bullet next to her heart and a massive hospital bill. See although Olivia busts her ass off almost 6 days a week she unfortunately can not afford insurance.

Click HERE to donate.