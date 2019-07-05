Injured Megan Rapinoe Expects To Play In World Cup Final Against Netherlands

The soccer universe was in shock when U.S. Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe sat out her squad's 2-1 World Cup semifinal win over England on Tuesday with a slightly strained hamstring.

American officials didn't reveal why Rapinoe sat out until after the win, which propelled the team into Sunday's finale against the Netherlands, a victor over Sweden in extra time on Wednesday.

Thankfully, ESPN reports that Rapinoe expects to be a-okay for that matchup. Christen Press, who took Rapinoe's place in the lineup on Tuesday, scored the opening goal. "We have been talking about this depth that we have for months and months and months and all throughout the tournament," Rapinoe said after the game. "It was on full display tonight."