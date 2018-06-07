Imo’s Pizza Steps Up & Pays Adoption Fees at Stray Rescue of St. Louis!

Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Animal Care and Control are both at full capacity, and adoption fees are being sponsored at both locations for the month of June.

Imo’s Pizza has stepped up and offered to pay adoption fees for adopters! This is valid for dogs AND cats over 6 months old. Every adoption includes spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip, and a year of FREE training! You’ll even get a $15 gift card to Imo’s Pizza. Currently, Stray Rescue of St. Louis has more than 400 adoptable animals in the shelter and in foster homes. All are looking for loving forever homes.

“We are so thrilled to have Imo’s Pizza supporting our dogs and cats. When we’re this full, we aren’t able to rescue the animals who need us most. We’re hoping this will help families decide now is the time to adopt. With the summer heat coming, we need as much space as possible to rescue the injured, abused, and neglected,” says Stray Rescue Executive Director, Cassady Caldwell.

“At Imo's, we're all about giving back to our St. Louis community. We couldn't think of a better way to do this than by combining two of our favorite things - puppies and pizza! We're so excited for this opportunity to partner with such a great St. Louis organization to help you bring home the PUP beyond compare,” says Imo’s Pizza President, Carl Imo.

