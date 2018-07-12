Iggy Azalea Admits Knowing About Demi Lovato's Relapse

Iggy Azalea was one of the first stars to come out in support of Demi Lovato after the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed in June that she had broken her sobriety.

But it turns out, Azalea knew about Lovato’s relapse before the news went public.

“I had known about it, as a close friend,” Azalea, 28, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that. And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she’s got a secret.”

“It’s not my business to say to my friend, ‘You need to fess up,'” Azalea continued. “But as a friend, you worry and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, my friend, she has this thing that people can use against her and I really want her to own it.’ And she did!”

Video of Iggy Azalea Says She &#039;Worried A Lot&#039; About Demi Lovato&#039;s Relapse

Azalea went on to tell ET that she didn’t know Lovato was recording the song (“she didn’t tell me that”), but was happy for Lovato.

“I was just really proud of her that she was honest, because it’s really hard to be honest with yourself,” she said. “So, to be honest with the whole world, [to share] something that you struggled with very publicly, it’s something that is very admirable. I was very proud of her to see her write that song and put it out.”