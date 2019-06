It's been almost four years since the last "Hunger Games" movie came out.

Suzanne Collins is releasing a prequel novel in May of next year, and yes, there WILL be a movie. There's no word on a release date for that yet.

The action is set 64 years before the original "Hunger Games", so no Jennifer Lawrence. It'll take place around the 10th Hunger Games.

I may be in the minority, but I'm not a huge fan of prequels.