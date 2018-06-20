Humans Become Shelter Dogs for 24 Hours

I absolutely love what my friends at Gateway Pet Guardians are doing to raise money and awareness!

For the second year in a row, Gateway Pet Guardians are turning their staff & volunteers into shelter dogs from 6pm Saturday, June 23 to 6pm Sunday, June 24. This year, they’re also teaming up with the Belleville Area Humane Society, who is also having their own "slumber pawty" on the same day.

For 24 hours, 13 humans will eat, sleep and play in 6-by 4-foot kennels along with one of their favorite 4 legged shelter residents. The whole event will be streamed on FACEBOOK LIVE as participants ask viewers to donate by playing games, singing songs or whatever they can think of!

Participants have already begun fundraising efforts online and all proceeds will go towards the organization’s animal care costs. Donation can be made HERE.

Gateway Pet Guardians

About Gateway Pet Guardians:

Gateway Pet Guardians is 501(c)3 nonprofit animal shelter whose passionate and dedicated staff and volunteers care for animals on the streets of East St. Louis, Illinois, and surrounding areas. Our mission is to end homelessness for animals in the Metro East through rescue, rehabilitation, adoption, community outreach and education.