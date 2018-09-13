HSMO Prepares to Deploy For Animal Rescue for Hurricane Florence

I love when our community can go and help others in need!

The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team is on standby with national rescue partner Code 3 Associates Inc. to perform water and land-based animal rescue operations in the mid-Atlantic coast areas affected by Hurricane Florence. The team expects to be deployed this weekend or early next week.

The nine-member team, led by the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force Director Greg Martin, has training in swift water and land-based rescue operations in preparation for whatever rescue situations they may encounter following this historic storm. If needed, the team also can handle animal transport and sheltering duties.

The Disaster Response Team will have the following equipment and supplies to support their rescue efforts:

Two animal transport trailers

An animal transport vehicle

Two boats

A horse trailer

Five trucks

A recreational vehicle for housing the team

Generators and water rescue gear

Supplies necessary for the team to be self-sustaining

Donations to support the Humane Society of Missouri Hurricane Florence rescue efforts may be made by phone at 314-951-1542 or securely online at www.hsmo.org/florence.

“Having performed animal rescue, transport and sheltering following Hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Rita, Irma, Gustav, Harvey and Matthew, the Humane Society of Missouri’s Disaster Response Team is well prepared to respond in what may be another tragic disaster,” said Kathy Warnick, president, Humane Society of Missouri. “We are proud of the capabilities of our professional team and grateful to our donors who understand the importance of this life-saving work.”