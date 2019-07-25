How Much Would You Pay for All Your Streaming Services
There are so many streaming services available.
Most of us already have several streaming services, but there are dozens out there and there are even more on the way, including Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and one from NBCUniversal.
So what's the tipping point?
A new poll asked 2,200 Americans how much they're paying for on-demand entertainment now, and how much they'd be willing to pay.
66% of Americans said they already have one to two streaming services, like Netflix, Prime, Hulu, and HBO Now. 28% said they have three to four, 3% said they have five to six, 1% have seven to eight, 1% have nine to 10 and 1% have more than 10 streaming services.
That seems crazy, but 10 streaming services at an average of $12 a month is only $120 and you might be paying MORE than that for cable TV.
34% said they spend $51 to $100 per month on cable, 28% said they shell out $101 to $150, and 16% said it's more like $151 to $200. The poll found that many Americans who stream media pay for three services at a collective price of $37 per month, and the impression is that it's too much. The "acceptable range" consumers would like to pay for all three is $17 to $27. And a pricing model suggests the sweet spot would be $21.
If you're planning ahead, Disney+ will start out at $7 per month. HBO Max, which will have "Friends", is expected to cost as much as $17. There's no word how much NBCUniversal's will cost, but it will feature "The Office".