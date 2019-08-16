How Do You Keep Track of Your Passwords?

Say what you will about making your password for every single site the word "password", but at least it's easy to remember.

A new survey asked people how they keep track of all of their passwords.

Here are the top five ways:

1. Memory.

2. My browser saves my passwords.

3. On a Post-It or another written list near my computer.

4. In the Notes app on my phone.

5. Using password management software.

The survey also found if the average person got hacked, they'd be willing to pay $29,332 to buy back all their info., including passwords, credit card numbers, Social Security number, and medical records . . . to get it off the black market.