How Do These 6 New Plant-Based Burgers Stack Up?
October 23, 2019
As plant-based alternatives to the traditional beef burger break into the fast-food world, as well as your local supermarket, The New York Times decided to rank six of the top plant-based burger contenders. Here are the results of their taste-test:
- Impossible Burger. Judges said this burger tasted "the most like a beef burger by far,” that it successfully replicates the bloody look and taste of a rare burger, and was “charred in a good way."
- Beyond Burger. Judges called this burger "juicy with a convincing texture,” with a "a faint but pleasing smoky flavor." Another judge said it was "most visually similar to one made of ground beef."
- Lightlife Burger. This burger made from the fermented soy product tempeh had a "crisp exterior,” with a "a firm and chewy texture," although one judge found it a little "bready."
- Uncut Burger. Judges said it was among the "meatiest of the bunch," but the patty fell apart “like wet cardboard," and one complained it tasted "bacony."
- FieldBurger. This one was "Not much like meat, but still much better than the classic frozen vegetarian patties." “Maybe this burger would do better without a bun,” one judge said.
- Sweet Earth Fresh Veggie Burger. This vegan, soy-free burger was called “the burger for people who love falafel,” by one judge, and was described as more "nutty" than "meaty."