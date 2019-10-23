How Do These 6 New Plant-Based Burgers Stack Up? 

As plant-based alternatives to the traditional beef burger break into the fast-food world, as well as your local supermarket, The New York Times decided to rank six of the top plant-based burger contenders. Here are the results of their taste-test:

Impossible Burger. Judges said this burger tasted "the most like a beef burger by far,” that it successfully replicates the bloody look and taste of a rare burger, and was “charred in a good way." Beyond Burger. Judges called this burger "juicy with a convincing texture,” with a "a faint but pleasing smoky flavor." Another judge said it was "most visually similar to one made of ground beef." Lightlife Burger. This burger made from the fermented soy product tempeh had a "crisp exterior,” with a "a firm and chewy texture," although one judge found it a little "bready." Uncut Burger. Judges said it was among the "meatiest of the bunch," but the patty fell apart “like wet cardboard," and one complained it tasted "bacony." FieldBurger. This one was "Not much like meat, but still much better than the classic frozen vegetarian patties." “Maybe this burger would do better without a bun,” one judge said. Sweet Earth Fresh Veggie Burger. This vegan, soy-free burger was called “the burger for people who love falafel,” by one judge, and was described as more "nutty" than "meaty."