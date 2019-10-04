How Did The Pineapple Become The Symbol Of Infertility?

The pineapple seems to be the most used symbol associated with infertility. I had NO idea!

The New York Times reports that support groups and retailers who cater to women dealing with infertility issues seem to showcase pineapples frequently. One infertility and I.V.F. doctor admits that "probably 75 percent" of her own patients arrive wearing something with a pineapple on it.

Some women believe that the bromelain in pineapples helps the implantation process, but many don't need a rational reason to embrace pineapples as they deal with the emotions related to infertility. “The whole ‘stand tall, wear a crown, and be sweet on the inside,’” says one pineapple item retailer, explaining the pineapple’s significance like so: “It’s trying to give someone strength when they’re going through something that’s kind of crappy.”